Hyderabad: After finishing the Diamond League finals on a high, Neeraj Chopra is spending his time holidaying in Switzerland, and the Tokyo Olympics Gold medallist has taken to adventure sports to rejuvenate before he resumes training again. Neeraj has been posting several pictures on his Instagram account from Switzerland where he is on a vacation after the completion of the season. The last time he was on the ground, he affected a gold medal with a splendid throw of 88.44m.

Neeraj posted a video of himself where he is seen sky-diving with the title song of 'Zindagi na milegi dobara' in the background, enthralling fans and demonstrating his love for adventure sports. He captioned the video: "Sky is not the limit!" A spree of wins embarked on consistently throwing the javelin over 88m has Neeraj Chopra satisfied with his performance so far. Although, the champion player is still eyeing the 90m mark.

Chopra's best came in Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden in June where he registered a throw of 89.94m. "I am not disappointed at all, it's (90m) just a magical mark. It all depends on how you perform on that day, how you handle the situation... If you touch 90m and don't win, then also it doesn't matter...

"So there is no 90m pressure on me, no disappointment, when it has to happen, it will happen," he had said.