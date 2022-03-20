Birmingham: World no.1 Viktor Axelsen on Saturday dashed India's hopes after beating fast rising star Lakshya Sen 21-10, 21-15 in a lopsided contest here at the center court of the Utilita Arena.

Axelsen won the opening game 21-10 with ease. Lakshya had a scratchy start into the proceedings as Axelsen raced to 10-2 while the Indian player struggled to cover the court albeit occasional glimpses of brilliance. However, the 20-year-old soon got into the groove halfway past the game and earned eight points but the gulf was too big to cover up for the lost points early on.

The second set too started with Axelsen earning three straight points. At the halfway stage, Axelsen was leading from 10 to 5, however, the battle between the two players was much more fierce.

But the power of Axelsen was too much for Sen to handle and he eventually lost the set 15-21.

It was 21-years-ago that India's current badminton coach Pullela Gopichand had last won the prestgious tournament emulating Prakash Padukone's feat in 1980. In the recent times, only Saina Nehwal had reached the final in 2015 but ended the tournament as runner-up.