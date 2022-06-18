Srinagar: At the time of his birth, doctors were in a predicament about whether or not Adil Altaf would ever be able to walk. "Adil is my second child. His twin sister was physically and mentally fit but he was not. Doctors predicted he would never be able to walk," says his father Altaf Ahmed, a tailor by profession who runs his small shop in the uptown Lalbazar area here in Kashmir.

Watch: Adil Altaf interview

Some 18 years later, the same kid will go on to win a gold medal in cycling for his state -- Jammu and Kashmir -- in the Boys' 70 km cycling race at the Khelo India Youth Games. A joyous Alftaf suddenly beams with pride as the focus shifts from ordeal to his son's accomplishments while narrating the story to ETV Bharat.

Read: I am feeling very secure in this set-up : Karthik

"Look at Allah's blessing today. He has won a gold medal in cycling," he adds right away. "Adil had a problem with his legs. He could not walk. We went to several hospitals in the country for his treatment but Allah Almighty healed him." However, Adil himself doesn't want to recall the hardships and ponder over them but is aware of the adversity his parents went through. He wants to solely focus on what remains, and his only passion in life -- cycling, the sport that ushered in a new lease of life for the boy, who was once declared unfit to walk.

"My parents wanted me to concentrate on my studies but my heart was in cycling. There was no money, and no nutritional food available but my parents worked very hard to fulfill my dream. They believed in me and the result is before you," he said.

The story began with Adil wading and maneuvering his bicycle through the crowded streets of the city markets as a child to pick up and drop off supplies to his father, a part of his everyday rigmarole. A few years later, the joyous rides would soon turn into an obsession during a school competition, where Adil stood third. There was no turning back from there.

Watch

"In September 2018, our school (Kashmir Havard) organised a ten-kilometre cycle race. My elder brother gave me his bicycle and I finished third in the race after which my passion became my obsession," he confesses. The family, however, won't have it easy as they struggled to keep up with the mounting expenses as cycling is deemed as an expensive sport with several accessories, gears, and equipment required. The cycle itself can cost a fortune to families of humble backgrounds.

Read: There was pressure but credit to Rahul sir for giving chances to everybody: Avesh

But seeing their son's dedication, his parents worked hard to make his dreams come true which paid off as the 22-year-old started to win local tournaments and fetched sponsorships that helped him buy MTB bike. The bike cost nearly 4.5 lakh, and according to Adil, it was a turning point of his sporting career.

A fan of Filippo Gana, the Italian professional four-time world individual cycling champion, he is also aware of his parents' struggles and dreams of wearing Indian jersey at the Asian and Commonwealth Games. "It is my dream to compete in the Asian Games and the Commonwealth games wearing Indian jerseys and to win medals there. I believe in pursuing goals step by step," he says.

And the Jammu and Kashmir lad has his eyes set on the world's biggest sporting event -- the Olympics.

"After winning the Asian and Commonwealth Games, my focus will be the Olympics," he signs off.