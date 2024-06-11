Why BJP Lost in Faizabad, the Land of Ram Temple: Here Is Why Traders of Ayodhya Are Angry with BJP Govt

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which required the demolition of shops and houses within a 13-km radius, has stirred significant discontent among local traders and residents.

Many traders and residents feel the compensation they received was grossly inadequate while speaking to ETV Bharat

Despite the expansion project's objective to enhance the city's infrastructure, the process has not been without controversy, particularly concerning the compensation provided to those affected.

Voices of Dissatisfaction

Many traders and residents feel the compensation they received was grossly inadequate. Pankaj Gupta, the President of the Ayodhya Dham Vyapar Mandal, asserted that the blame for the BJP's defeat in the Faizabad parliamentary seat has been unjustly attributed to the local traders.

According to Gupta, the traders supported the BJP, which helped Lallu Singh win the assembly seat. However, he acknowledges that traders have suffered injustice. "Our shops were demolished for the widening of the Ram Path, and we were given compensation that felt more like charity—merely Rs 1 or 2 lakhs. Despite this, we closed our shops for two days in protest, but no public representative or official addressed our grievances," he pointed out.

Promises Unfulfilled

Gupta elaborated that before the assembly elections, the then Deputy Chief Minister, Dinesh Sharma, assured traders that they would receive new shops free of cost in exchange for the demolished ones. This promise led many to vote for Ved Prakash Gupta, who subsequently won. However, after the election, traders were given a meagre compensation of one lakh rupees, and now they are being asked to pay between Rs 20 and Rs 25 lakh for new shops. "How can a small trader, who earns daily, afford such a huge amount?" Gupta questioned.

Neglect and Displacement

Around 800 shopkeepers have been displaced due to the construction. Many locals feel neglected, especially since they were not invited to any significant events, including the inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22.

While the business has grown due to the improved infrastructure, the traders and citizens of Ayodhya feel overlooked. Gupta emphasised that the biggest reason for the BJP's defeat was the polarisation of votes and poor booth management. He criticised the party for relying, too, much on BLOs and government machinery, which he believes contributed to their loss.

Security Protocol Issues

The security measures implemented around the Ram Temple have further exacerbated the locals' problems. Local vehicles are seldom seen, as VVIP vehicles are prioritised, leading to restricted access for residents. One businessman pointed out that visitors, including relatives, face difficulties entering the area due to stringent security protocols.

Development at a Cost

Another businessman said that the BJP government has targeted traders the most under the guise of development. Shops were taken away, and the compensation provided was minimal. The ongoing widening of the Parikrama Marg continues to displace residents, who had invested significant sums into their homes, only to receive nominal compensation in return.

Impact on Education and Daily Life

A young businessman voiced his frustration over discriminatory compensation practices and the lack of redress for their grievances. Local youth are particularly affected, as strict security protocols previously restricted even school buses from operating in the area. Although buses have started running, students still face difficulties such as having to take long detours to reach their colleges even when producing their admission cards.

The combined effect of inadequate compensation, broken promises and the inconvenience caused by security measures has led to a deep sense of dissatisfaction among Ayodhya’s traders and residents.

This discontent is reflected in the political landscape, with many attributing the BJP’s defeat in the Faizabad parliamentary seat to the party's failure to address these local issues adequately. Despite the developmental strides made through the construction of Ram Temple, the human cost and unfulfilled promises have left a lasting impact on the community.

