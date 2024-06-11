ETV Bharat / state

3 Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas in Puducherry, CM Announces Relief

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

A probe has been initiated as to how toxic gas emanating from underground sewer lines entered into the houses. Residents of 200 houses in the area have been relocated to a nearby place.

3 Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas in Puducherry, CM Announces Relief
Kamatshi, Selvarani and Mudathi Senthamarai (from left) (ETV Bharat Picture)

Puducherry: Two women and a 15-year-old girl died on Tuesday reportedly after inhaling toxic gases emanating from the bathrooms of their houses in Reddiyarpalayam in Puducherry.

Chief Minister N Rangaswamy has ordered a probe into the incident along with announcing Rs 30 lakh for the family of the girl and Rs 20 lakh each for the families of the two women.

Mudathi Senthamarai (80), her daughter Kamatshi (55) and their neighbour Selvarani (15) were asphyxiated. All were from 4th Street in Pudhunagar in Reddiyarpalayam.

The CM along with minister Lakshmi Narayanan, MPs Selva Ganapathi and Vaithilingam, Leader of Opposition Siva, MLAs Sivashankar, Sampath and Senthilkumar and collector Kulothungan visited the area and spoke to the locals. Officials have conducted a door-to-door inspection.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Rangaswamy said, "In order to prevent the spread of toxic gas, a probe will be conducted not only Reddiyarpalayam but all areas in Puducherry. Along with this compensation will be given to the families of those who died due to the gas. Necessary action is being taken by the concerned authorities."

Minister Lakshmi Narayanan said, "The underground sewer lines will be inspected. If any fault comes to notice then action will be taken accordingly. Also, actions are being taken to prevent such incident in future."

Meanwhile, the environment department reached the spot and investigated as to how the toxic gas released from an underground sewer line infiltrated homes. Also, precautionary measures have been taken in the houses in Reddiyarpalayam. The government has asked people living on three streets of the area to evacuate immediately.

The affected street has been sealed off while the residents have been advised to wear face shields. People residing in 200 houses of the area have been relocated to a nearby place and the government has made arrangements for their food.

Read more

Body of Indian-Origin Man Who Died of Inhaling Toxic Fumes In Singapore Flown to Tamil Nadu Hometown

TAGGED:

3 DIE AFTER INHALING TOXIC GASTOXIC GASCHIEF MINISTER N RANGASWAMYPUDUCHERRY CM ANNOUNCE RELIEF

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.