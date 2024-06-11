Pakistani Youtuber Shot Dead While Filming India vs Pakistan Vlog: Reports

Hyderabad/Karachi: In a shocking incident, a Youtuber was allegedly shot dead by a security guard after he got annoyed due to consistent questioning from him according to reports published in the Pakistani media.

Reports claimed that the incident occurred in the mobile market in Karachi. The YouTuber named Saad Ahmed was interviewing the security guard regarding the build-up for the India-Pakistan match. Saad went to the mobile market and took bytes of several shopkeepers around the clash between the arch-rivals.

He then put the mic in front of the security guard hoping that he would share his thoughts on the game and the Youtuber would put it in his Vlog. The guard wasn't very keen on being filmed and he first requested the Vlogger not to take his interview.

However, Saad kept insisting and the guard lost his cool and shot him dead. According to the reports, he was rushed to the hospital but the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The guard has been arrested by the police. India beat Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller by six runs in New York on June 9 as the bowling unit did a fabulous task of defending a total of 119. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name. Alll-rounder Hardik Pandya picked a couple of wickets while Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel picked one wicket each. With a defeat, Pakistan's chances of making it to the Super Eight are in danger.