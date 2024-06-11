WATCH: Chiranjeevi off to Vijaywada for Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-in Ceremony, Ram Charan to Attend Too

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi and his actor-son Ram Charan are set to grace N Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony. Naidu gears up to take oath as the Chief Minister for the fourth time, following his landslide victory in the recent Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. The swearing-in ceremony, reportedly scheduled to take place on June 12 at the Kesarapalli IT Park near the Gannavaram airport is expected to be a star-studded affair.

Chiranjeevi has been invited as a special state guest for the event. Chiranjeevi's contribution to the Jana Sena has been notable as the megastar contributed Rs 5 crore prior to the elections. Chiranjeevi and his family are on cloud nine the former brother Pawan Kalyan and his party nominees won the polls with thumping majorities.

As per a report by a newswire, the veteran politician Chandrababu Naidu has personally extended an invitation to Chiranjeevi. A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram shows Chiranjeevi leaving for Vijayawada today, June 11. His son, Ram Charan, will also join him, adding to the glamour of the event.

The ceremony promises to be a grand affair, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expected to attend. Chiranjeevi's fans are ecstatic about their idol's involvement in this momentous event highlighting the strong bond between the Mega family and Andhra Pradesh's political landscape.