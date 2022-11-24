Bangalore: "A hard one! Let's not get carried away " -- was India's Hockey Coach Graham John Reid first response when asked about the team's chances at the World Cup to be held in front of the home crowd in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. The interview by ETV Bharat is not based on motherhood and apple pie questions. We tried extracting answers that certainly will not qualify collective satisfaction, but will reflect a more realistic approach that the coach wants his team to go for.

Reid, at his pragmatic best while pushing for "consistency" that the team would harp on, tell us about the India's chances at the sports carnival in Odisha. He dissects match-per-match, and how the team can climb each rung of the ladder steadily if they are to reach at the top.

"That's a hard one. If you say, yeah... we are going to win, everyone gets carried away. I really don't know. We are trying to get into the main game, that's my normal language. The first part of that are three of the pool matches which are very difficult no matter which pool are you in. They are all difficult matches and it's very hard to look past those matches. Then even if you come first in your pool, it doesn't necessarily guarantee anything," he tells us.

The head coach takes us through the team's deficiencies and remedy's that they need to adopt. Click on the video to find out the riveting conversation between India Hockey Coach Graham Reid and ETV Bharat.