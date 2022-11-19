Hyderabad: The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the first to be held in an Arab country, kicks off tomorrow with 32 teams vying for the ultimate glory. A last chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Kylian Mbappe back on the biggest stage of all. Brazil bidding for a record-extending sixth title. The home team will take on Ecuador in the opening day. Here's what you should know as the world's biggest sporting extravaganza beckons.

The Groups:

GROUP A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.

GROUP B: England, Iran, United States, Wales.

GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

GROUP D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia.

GROUP E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan.

GROUP F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.

GROUP G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

GROUP H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The schedule:

November 20 -- Qatar vs Ecuador -- 9.30 PM -- Al Bayt Stadium

November 21 -- England vs Iran -- 6:30 PM -- Khalifa International Stadium

November 21 -- Senegal vs Netherlands 9:30 PM -- Al Thumama Stadium

November 22 -- USA vs Wales -- 12:30 AM -- Al Rayyan Stadium

November 22 -- Argentina vs Saudi Arabia -- 3:30 PM Lusail Stadium

November 22 -- Denmark vs Tunisia -- 6:30 PM -- Education City Stadium

November 22 -- Mexico vs Poland -- 9:30 PM -- Stadium 974

November 23 -- France vs Australia -- 12:30 AM -- Al Janoub Stadium

November 23 -- Morocco vs Croatia -- 3:30 PM -- Al Bayt Stadium

November 23 -- Germany vs Japan -- 6:30 PM -- Khalifa International Stadium

November 23 -- Spain vs Costa Rica -- 9.30 PM -- Al Thumama Stadium

November 24 -- Belgium vs Canada -- 12:30 AM -- Al Rayyan Stadium

November 24 -- Switzerland vs Cameroon -- 3:30 PM -- Al Janoub Stadium

November 24 -- Uruguay vs South Korea -- 6.30 PM -- Education City Stadium

November 24 -- Portugal vs Ghana -- 9:30 PM -- Stadium 974

November 25 -- Brazil vs Serbia -- 12:30 AM -- Lusail Stadium

November 25 -- Wales vs Iran -- 3:30 PM -- Al Rayyan Stadium

November 25 -- Qatar vs Senegal -- 6:30 PM -- Al Thumama Stadium

November 25 -- Netherlands vs Ecuador -- 9:30 PM -- Khalifa International Stadium

November 26 -- England vs USA -- 12:30 AM -- Al Bayt Stadium

November 26 -- Tunisia vs Australia -- 3:30 PM -- Al Janoub Stadium

November 26 -- Poland vs Saudi Arabia -- 6.30 PM -- Education City Stadium

November 26 -- France vs Denmark -- 9:30 PM-- Stadium 974

November 27 -- Argentina vs Mexico -- 12:30 AM -- Lusail Stadium

November 27 -- Japan vs Costa Rica -- 3:30 PM -- Al Rayyan Stadium

November 27 -- Belgium vs Morocco -- 6:30 PM -- Al Thumama Stadium

November 27 -- Croatia vs Canada -- 9:30 PM -- Khalifa International Stadium

November 28 -- Spain vs Germany -- 12:30 AM -- Al Bayt Stadium

November 28 -- Cameroon vs Serbia -- 3.30 pm -- Al Janoub Stadium

November 28 -- South Korea vs Ghana -- 6:30 PM -- Education City Stadium

November 28 -- Brazil vs Switzerland -- 6:30 PM -- Stadium 974

November 29 -- Portugal vs Uruguay -- 12:30 AM -- Lusail Stadium

November 29 -- Ecuador vs Senegal -- 8:30 PM -- Khalifa International Stadium

November 29 -- Netherlands vs Qatar -- 8.30 PM -- Al Bayt Stadium

November 30 -- Iran vs USA -- 12:30 AM -- Al Thumama Stadium

November 30 -- Wales vs England -- 12:30 AM -- Al Rayyan Stadium

November 30 -- Australia vs Denmark -- 8:30 PM -- Al Janoub Stadium

November 30 -- Tunisia vs France -- 8:30 PM -- Education City Stadium

December 1 -- Poland vs Argentina -- 12:30 AM -- Stadium 974

December 1 -- Saudi Arabia vs Mexico -- 12:30 AM -- Lusail Stadium

December 1 -- Canada vs Morocco -- 8:30 PM -- Al Thumama Stadium

December 1 -- Croatia vs Belgium -- 8:30 PM -- Al Rayyan Stadium

December 2 -- Costa Rica vs Germany -- 12:30 AM -- Al Bayt Stadium

December 2 -- Japan vs Spain -- 12:30 AM -- Khalifa International Stadium

December 2 -- Ghana vs Uruguay -- 8.30 PM -- Al Janoub Stadium

December 2 -- South Korea vs Portugal -- 8.30 PM -- Education City Stadium

December 3 -- Cameroon vs Brazil -- 12:30 AM -- Lusail Stadium

December 3 -- Serbia vs Switzerland -- 12:30 AM -- Stadium 974

Round of 16

December 3 -- 1A vs 2B -- 8.30 PM -- Khalifa International Stadium

December 4 -- 1C vs 2D -- 12:30 AM -- Al Rayyan Stadium

December 4 -- 1D vs 2C -- 8:30 PM -- Al Thumama Stadium

December 5 -- 1B vs 2A -- 12:30 AM -- Al Bayt Stadium

December 5 -- 1E vs 2F -- 8:30 PM -- Al Janoub Stadium

December 6 -- 1G vs 2H -- 12:30 AM -- Stadium 974

December 6 -- 1F vs 2E -- 8:30 PM -- Education City Stadium

December 7 -- 1H vs 2G -- 12:30 AM -- Lusail Stadium

Quarterfinal

December 9 -- Winner of Match 53 vs Winner of Match 54 -- 8:30 PM -- Education City Stadium

December 10 -- Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50 -- 12:30 AM -- Lusail Stadium

December 10 -- Winner of Match 55 vs Winner of Match 56 -- 8:30 PM -- Al Thumama Stadium

December 11 -- Winner of Match 52 vs Winner of Match 51 -- 12:30 AM -- Al Bayt Stadium

Semifinal

December 14 -- Winner of Match 57 vs Winner of Match 58 -- 12:30 AM -- Al Bayt Stadium

December 15 -- Winner of Match 59 vs Winner of Match 60 -- 12:30 AM -- Lusail Stadium

Third place match

December 17 -- Loser of Match 61 vs Loser of Match 62 -- 8:30 PM -- Khalifa International Stadium

Final

December 18 -- Winner of Match 61 vs Winner of Match 62 -- 8:30 PM -- Lusail Stadium

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lionel Messi

TOP TEAMS

Brazil (No. 1 in FIFA ranking). Neymar, Vinicius Junior and the rest of the flair-filled Selecao are peaking at the right time. Is a first World Cup title since 2002 on the horizon?

Belgium (No. 2). The "Golden Generation" is gradually breaking up but there’s still Kevin De Bruyne leading the Belgian charge. There is a doubt about the fitness of Romelu Lukaku, however.

Argentina (No. 3). No World Cup title since the days of the great Diego Maradona. This will be the first World Cup since his death in November 2020 and Argentina has improved under coach Lionel Scaloni, with Messi still at its core and leading the team on a 35-match unbeaten run.

France (No. 4). The defending champions. Still the country with the most depth to its squad, despite an injury list that includes Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante. Now with Mbappé AND Karim Benzema leading the attack. No team has retained its World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.

England (No. 5). The team has hit a bad patch of form — winless in six games — but has a strong track record in recent major tournaments. England was a semifinalist at the World Cup in 2018 and a finalist at the European Championship in 2021.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BIG STARS

Lionel Messi, Argentina. The seven-time world player of the year might have been saving his 35-year-old legs for one last push at a World Cup winner’s medal that, to many, would solidify him as soccer’s greatest player. He is in stellar form for Paris Saint-Germain at the moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal. He has won the European Championship but the leading scorer in men’s international soccer hasn’t played in a World Cup final, let alone won one. He’s 37 years old now and no longer first choice at Manchester United — so make the most of him while you can.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe, France. The star of the last World Cup at the age of 19 and he is only getting better. The speedy striker could match Brazil great Pele in being a champion at his first two World Cups.

Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium. Widely regarded as the world’s best midfielder, his driving runs and crossing are among the best sights in soccer. Belgium will be thankful he is arriving in Qatar healthy.

Neymar, Brazil. Often overshadowed by Mbappé and Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, still the main man for Brazil. Watch out for tricks and flicks, and some histrionics, too.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOW IT WORKS

Get ready for a feast of soccer. There are eight groups of four teams, with the top two advancing to the 16-team knockout stage. There will be four games back-to-back per day — yes, four! — for most of the first two sets of group games, then simultaneous kickoffs for the last two games in each group. There’ll be no break for the knockout stage, which begins the day after the group stage ends. The first day without soccer comes on Dec. 7 — the 17th day of competition.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MUST-SEE GAMES

Qatar vs. Ecuador, Sunday. The first match of the tournament and always a date to save on the calendar.

Argentina vs. Mexico, Nov. 26. The first of the big continental rivalries in the group stage, with Messi potentially sealing his and Argentina’s spot in the last 16.

Spain vs. Germany, Nov. 27. Surely there can’t have been many bigger group-stage matches than this at a World Cup? Two recent champions, two giants of European and world soccer.

Iran vs. United States, Nov. 29. It has been labeled as "The Mother of All Games Part II." Just like at the World Cup in 1998, the two countries will meet in the group stage in a politically charged matchup. Diplomatic relations have yet to be restored between the nations since being severed in 1980.

Ghana vs. Uruguay, Dec. 2. Anyone remember the night of July 2, 2010? In the last minute of extra time in a World Cup quarterfinal match between Uruguay and Ghana, Luis Suarez deliberately stopped the ball with his hand on the goalline, got sent off, only for Ghana to miss the penalty and lose in a shootout as Suarez celebrated on the sideline. Revenge would be sweet for Ghana.