Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2022 has lived up to the hype. More so, with the upsets and uncertainties, and the host country firefighting a range of issues including migrant workers' violation to the mistreatment of Israeli journalists by visiting crowds, while the country grapples to clean up its battered human rights records.

What has remained constant are exhilarating games, a boisterous crowd, and the yet untouched FIFA World crown. While the group stage is on the brink of a finish, a few matches remains even as it's now clear in some groups which teams have made it to the Round of 16.

Here's the list:

Group A (Matches Completed)

This group's matches are done and dusted. Netherlands (7 points) and Senegal (6 points) have qualified.

Teams Matches Win Loss Draw Points Netherlands (Q) 3 2 0 1 7 Senegal (Q) 3 2 1 0 6 Ecuador 3 1 1 1 4 Qatar 3 0 3 0 0

Group B (Matches Completed)

Group B's matches too are completed and England with 7 points and USA, 5 points, have qualified for the Round of 16.

Teams Matches Win Loss Draw Points England (Q) 3 2 0 1 7 USA (Q) 3 1 0 2 5 Iran 3 1 2 0 3 Wales 3 0 2 1 1

Group C (Matches Completed)

All the fixtures of this group too are over with Argentina and Poland making their way to the Round of 16.

Teams Matches Win Loss Draw Points Argentina (Q) 3 2 1 0 6 Poland (Q) 3 1 1 1 4 Mexico 3 1 1 1 4 Saudi Arabia 3 1 2 0 3

Group D (Matches Completed)

France (6 points) and Australia (6 points) qualified from this group.

Teams Matches Win Loss Draw Points France (Q) 3 2 1 0 6 Australia (Q) 3 2 1 0 6 Tunisia 3 1 1 1 4 Denmark 3 0 2 1 1

Group E (Matches Completed)

Japan, in an extraordinary display of football have qualified with 6 points while Spain with 4 points have made it to the knockouts.

Teams Matches Win Loss Draw Points Japan (Q) 3 2 1 0 6 Spain (Q) 3 1 1 1 4 Germany 3 1 1 1 4 Costa Rica 3 1 2 0 3

Group F ( Matches Completed)

A surprise addition in the knockout of Morocco -- a first after a long wait of 1984. Croatia, with 5 points, have made it to the knockouts.

Teams Matches Win Loss Draw Points Morocco (Q) 3 2 0 1 7 Croatia (Q) 3 1 0 2 5 Belgium 3 1 1 1 4 Canada 3 0 3 0 0

Group G

Only Brazil has qualified so far. Tonight's match will be a decider as to who will partner the world number one side from the group to Round of 16.

Teams Matches Win Loss Draw Points Brazil (Q) 2 2 0 0 6 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 3 Cameroon 2 0 1 1 1 Serbia 2 0 1 1 1

Group H