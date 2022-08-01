Birmingham: Indian cyclist Ronaldo Laitonjam came up with a timing of 1:02.500 to finish 12th in men's 1000m time trial final in the Commonwealth Games here on Monday. The 20-year-old Indian, who had clinched a silver medal in the sprint event of the senior category at the Asian Track Championship in June, was 2.995 seconds behind gold medallist Matthew Glaetzer, who clocked 59.505.

Another Australian, Thomas Cornish (1:00.036), and Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul (1:00.089) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively. Ronaldo had lost to Australia's Matthew Glaetzer in the pre-quarterfinals of the men's sprint event on Sunday.

In women's Keiren first round, Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe and Mayuri Lute couldn't qualify for the second round. Triyasha and Shushikala finished in the third and fourth place in their respective heats of the first round repechages. Only the first rider in each heat qualify for second round.

PTI