Birmingham: Ace Indian squash player Joshna Chinappa bowed out of the women's singles event after suffering a loss to Canada's Hollie Naughton in the quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

The 18-time national champion couldn't produce his best, losing 9-11 5-11 13-15 to the 27-year-old Haughton. Chinappa started on a positive note, taking a 6-3 lead but she let the advantage slip as Naughton drew parity at 6-6 and moved to 9-9 before grabbing the opening set with the required two points.

Naughton continued the momentum in the second to make it 2-0. Chinappa put up a good fight in the third, moving together till 13-13 when her rival once again stepped ahead to seal the contest.

Earlier, India's Sunayna Sana Kuruvilla defeated Sri Lanka's Chanithma Sinaly in the plate quarter-finals of the women's singles. A 23-year-old from Kochi, Sunayna proved too strong for her opponent, winning 11-3 11-2 11-2 in just 12 minutes. Sanayna will compete in the women's singles plate semi-finals later tonight.