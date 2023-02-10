MECCA, Saudi Arabia: Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for his new Saudi Arabian team Thursday, bringing his career tally in domestic leagues to 503. Ronaldo, four days after his 38th birthday, scored twice in each half to help Al Nassr defeat Al Wehda 4-0 in a Saudi Pro League game.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner who starred for Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United joined Al Nassr after the World Cup. The Portugal star signed a contract through June 2025.

Ronaldo had a disappointing World Cup where he was benched in the knockout rounds and left the field in tears after Portugal lost in the quarterfinals to Morocco. (AP)