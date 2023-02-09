Nagpur: A rare occasion when Steven Smith's stumps are shattered. Completely taken aback by Ravindra Jadeja's delivery that held onto its line to sneak in through the bat and pad of Smith to shatter the stumps, India made sure the great superstar of the game doesn't spend plenty of time at the wicket that he is known for.

Jadeja has begun tremendously after sustaining injury that forced him out of India's crucial competitions including the World Cup. He took the most vital wickets from Aussie batting line-up that included Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

After setting up a crucial partnership along with Marnus Labuschagne as their innings coped up with early wicket loss in David Warner and Usman Khawaja, Smith had set his eye on the wicket. But Jadeja's dismissal of Marnus and his constant pressure made sure Smith is back in the hut. Smith was in disbelief when the ball managed to make a room for itself to hit the stumps.

On the first day, come-back man Ravindra Jadeja picked up his 11th five-wicket haul as India skittled out Australia for 177 in their first innings just after at tea on day one of the opening Test here on Thursday. The left-arm spinner, who returned from a knee injury, was the wrecker-in-chief during the second session as he broke the 82-run stand between Steve Smith (37) and Marnus Labuschagne (49) before trapping Matt Renshaw and Todd Murphy.

Jadeja (5/47) then trapped Peter Handscomb (31) in the final session of the day as Australia were bowled out in 63.5 overs. Alex Carrey scored a 33-ball 36 before veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3/42), who was the other wicket-taker for India in the second session, ended his stay in the middle. Earlier, pacers Mohammed Shami (1/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/30) dealt early blows to the visitors, removing openers Usman Khwaja (1) and David Warner (1) within the first three overs.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 177 all out in 63.5 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 49, Steve Smith 37; Ravindra Jadeja 5/47, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/42).