New Delhi: Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday condoled the sudden demise of General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff, his wife, and 11 others who died after a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu.

The helicopter crashed around noon after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills. CDS Rawat was heading to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course.

Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli wrote: "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of CDS Bipin Rawat ji and other officials in a tragic helicopter crash. My deepest condolences to the friends & family members."

Former India opening batter, Sachin Tendulkar wrote: "Gen. Bipin Rawat's pride & utmost commitment of India was palpable. It's a sad day for India and our defence forces. Prayers for the departed souls of Gen. Rawat, Mrs Rawat & all the defence forces personnel who were in this unfortunate incident."

"Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh," he added.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also expressed his condolences. "CDS Bipin Rawat's passing is a big loss to the nation. In this moment of grief, I offer my condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy and praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh," he said.

India pacer Ishant Sharma tweeted: "Deeply disturbed by the news of the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in which Chief Defence Staff Gen #BipinRawat and his wife were traveling along with Armed Forces Personnel. My thoughts and condolences to the family and loved ones of the lives lost on-board!"

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday informed that General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter died after the aircraft crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted.

The Indian Air Force has issued a list of names of General Rawat's staff who were on-board the crashed chopper. These include Brigadier LS Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/NK Vivek Kumar, L/NK B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal.

The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

ANI