Cape Town: Australia women on Thursday won the toss and opted to bat against India in the semi-final match of the T20 World Cup.

Here's what the captain had to say during the toss:

Harmanpreet Kaur: Pooja is unwell, so Sneh is replacing her. One more change is there. In place of Raja (Rajeshwari Gayakwad) Radha (Yadav) is in. I had a fever, but now I'm fine. One thing that we have been discussing throughout the tournament that we have to bat well that's why we added one more batter. One more change: Yastika comes in for Devika.

Meg Lanning: We are gonna have a bat. Looks a pretty good wicket, conditions are really good so get out there and have some fun. Jess Jonassen comes in for Alana King and Alyssa Healy (fully fit and good to go) is back for Annabel Sutherland. It's a different wicket, looks like it is playing pretty well, as usual we get out here and see what it is doing and adjust accordingly.

Teams:

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown