Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is leading the IPL's points table with 3 wins in four matches and six points. The tournament's new team, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), after their last three consecutive wins, have taken the second position having played four matches and losing out on the opener. They have six points as well and are on the second rank due to a lower net run-rate than KKR.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ,and Delhi Capitals (DC) are in the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh positions with all the teams having 4 points each except Delhi that has two points.

The last three teams - Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are on the seventh, eighth and ninth positions respectively and are yet the open the account on the points table.

Purple Cap

Umesh Yadav is having a cracker of a tournament where he has unleashed pace compounded by swing that has bamboozled batsmen. He is leading the ladder at 9 wickets for KKR. Yadav is followed by Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan with 7 scalps each.

Orange Cap

Jos Buttler is making his bat talk this season of the IPL, swinging his bat hard at anything and everything while playing cautiously whenever the team requires him to stay put on the crease. He leads the Orange cap race with 205 runs. Next up is Quinton de Kock with 149 runs in the second place while Ishan Kishan (149), KL Rahul (132) and Deepak Hooda (130) have grabbed third, fourth and fifth positions repectively.