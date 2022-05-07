Mumbai: Jonny Bairstow's (56) half-century and contributions from other batters took Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 189-5 against Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal showed again why he is such an asset for Rajasthan as he went on dismissing three Punjab batters -- a reason the team never got to a flyer when it looked like they should have reached 200. Ravichandran Ashwin has been a perfect cushion for Chahal as he too picked one wicket giving away only 32 runs.

More to follow...