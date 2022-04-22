Mumbai: Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss on Friday against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and elected to bowl here at the Wankhede Stadium in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both Delhi and Rajasthan will field the same side as their last match.

At the toss, DC skipper Rishabh Pant said, "We will bowl first. Told the boys not to focus on the outside and keep backing each other. We are gonna be talking about the same thing, end of the day we are looking to improve as a team. We are playing the same team. Anything around 150-160 would be good."

While RR skipper Sanju Samson said, "We are ready for both. Toss is something which is not in my control, but it is definitely getting out my control a lot (*chuckles*). The discussion was to be ready for both situations (batting/bowling first). We have done well but it is important to move on and then focus on the current game and give our best today. Same team for us."

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.