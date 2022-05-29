Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss on Sunday and elected to bat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pitch Report: The pitch has good bounce for bowlers who can hit the deck hard. Back of a length deliveries may prove lethal for the batters of either side. The strip is a good batting surface overall.

The Rajasthan side arrives with the same team whereas Gujarat Titans have one change in Lockie Ferguson who comes back in replacing Alzarri Joseph.

At the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya said, "We would have bowled first. This is fantastic to see so may people coming to support us. We have the opportunity to be a hero and this is the time for us. It does help, calms your nerves down, we have focussed as a group, be as normal as possible and play our 'A' game. People of Gujarat are very loyal, very excited for it. WE have one change - Lockie Ferguson comes in place of Alzarri Joseph."

On the other hand, RR captain Sanju Samson said, "We will bat first. Looks like a good wicket, a bit dry and that's why we'll bat first, it's a used wicket and might help our spinners in the second innings. We're all positive and excited. Playing in front of this crowd is exciting. Same team for us."

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.