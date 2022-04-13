Pune: Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in the 23rd Match of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While Punjab will field the same team as their last match, Mumbai have made one change to their side with Tymal Mills replacing Ramandeep.

At the toss, MI captain Rohit Sharma said, "'We will bowl first. Looks like a similar pitch to the ones we have played, there will be help for the pacer, need to exploit. Just one change - Tymal Mills is back, replacing Ramandeep. Just want the guys to keep their heads high, it's important not to lose focus, keep trying harder and harder to get the points. Looking forward to doing well as a team."

On the other hand, Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal said, "We didn't think about the toss and were prepared to do both. No changes in the playing XI for us, we've been playing good cricket, need to win the big moments. Jonty is a great personality, nice to have him around."

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.