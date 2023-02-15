The 10 overs has been eventful between the two teams. While India has not conceded much runs, West Indies have managed to not loose their wicket. A good partnership going between Taylor and Campbelle 49 (54) and some power hitting later on may make things difficult for the Indian team.

After seven overs, India are dominating the game by not letting West Indies to free their arms. Hayley Matthews, the West Indies skipper, lost her wicket to Pooja Vastrakar, which was caught by Richa Gosh.

Earlier, West Indies women won the toss against India and elected to bat in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Here's what the captains had to say:

Harmanpreet Kaur: We wanted to bat today. Last game we chased. Today, the wicket is looking a little better compared to the last game. We wanted to bat first. Smriti and Devika are back. We know them. We played a couple of games before the tournament. Big day for all of us (when asked about the auction).

Hayley Matthews: We are gonna have a bat. Last game didn't go too badly. We have one change. We had the tri-series. India are a strong side. We would look to get better of them by playing our brand of cricket.

Teams:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams(w), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman