New Delhi: Ahead of International Women's Day, Meta released insights about the way India celebrated the players and teams at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa which revealed that the India-Pakistan match was one of the most popular matches of the tournament on Instagram.

Cricket is a popular youth interest in India, so the robust conversation and engagement on Instagram during the event were unsurprising as more than 150,000 Reels, with over 140 million engagements related to the matches have been created about the Women's T20 World Cup from its start on February 10 to its end on February 26, as per the insights shared by Meta.

India opener Smriti Mandhana was one the most popular players along with teammates Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues. While India, Australia, Pakistan, England and South Africa were the most talked about teams during the showpiece event.

While a lot of the action was posted from the @icc, @t20worldcup and the cricketers' Instagram accounts, a squad of content creators were also sent to the host nation, South Africa, to cover the tournament. These creators - Rida Tharana, Saloni Gaur and RJ Kisna - shared reels from a spectator's lens and collaborated with various teams to create content in a fun way.

India lost to Australia in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. (IANS)