Bengaluru: India scored 28 runs on Sunday at the loss of two wickets in openers Ishan Kishan (15 runs from 7 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (10 off 12 balls) until rain came back and halted the innings in series-deciding fifth T20 International here. South Africa have bowled 3.3 overs so far.

Kishan started off brilliantly and looked he was eyeing to go full throttle but was surprised by a slow yorker at 122 km/hr delivery from Lungi Ngidi, who also dismissed the other opener Gaikwad. Shreyas Iyer and captain Rishabh Pant are at the crease having scored 0 and 1 respectively.

Earlier after the toss, heavens opened up and there was a burst of rain for close to 20 minutes which left the outfield soggy. The match has been reduced to 19-over-a-side game and will start at 7:50 pm.