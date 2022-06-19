New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad to be held in India here at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Sunday.

"Our ancestors invented the games like Chaturanga & Chess for the analytical development of the brain. Children who play Chess are becoming good problem-solvers. In the last 8 yrs, India has improved its performance in Chess," he said.

"In this 44th Chess Olympiad, over 2000 players from 188 countries will participate. Till now no torch relay happened in Chess Olympiad but FIDE (International Chess Federation) took the decision to do a torch relay for the first time from India," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said during the event.

