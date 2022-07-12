London: Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul and three wickets by Mohammed Shami helped India to restrict England at 110 in the first innings of the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series, here at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday. Apart from Bumrah and Shami, Prasidh Krishna took one wicket. For England, only Jos Buttler could play a decent innings as he scored 30 runs.

Opting to bowl first, Indian bowlers proved their captain Rohit Sharma's decision right as Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc on England batters in the powerplay. England's opening batter Jason Roy was sent back to the pavilion on a golden duck. Roy's wicket was quickly followed by Joe Root, who was fell prey to Bumrah without scoring a run.

Ben Stokes then came to bat, but could not stand long as he was dismissed by Mohammed Shami without opening his account. At that point opening batter, Jonny Bairstow tried to anchor innings. His inning was cut short by the fiery bowling of Bumrah, who departed Bairstow on seven runs.

Captain Jos Buttler stood on the crease like the only hope for the Three Lions. Liam Livingstone the hard-hitting batter of the team was dismissed for a duck by Bumrah. England's top order tumbling on a grassy pitch at The Oval. Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone were all out for ducks.

At the 8th over England's score read 26-5. Indian bowlers made English batters dance to their tunes and grabbed wickets at regular intervals to completely dismantle the hosts. England captain and Moeen Ali managed to stem the flow of wickets for a while before the latter fell to Prasidh Krishna.

Buttler's wicket ended England's last hope to post a respectable total on board, finally fell to Shami for 30 off 32 balls. Buttler's wicket invited Craig Overton to the crease but the latter could not do much and was dismissed by Shami after scoring 8 runs. At that point, Shami was on fire as he demolished England 68 for 8. David Willey and Brydon Carse came to the rescue to help their team to post a decent total in front of their home crowd.

The duo kept changing the sides to pile up runs in their favour. They stitched a brief partnership of 35 runs before Carse fell prey to Bumrah's spell and was bowled after scoring 15 runs off 26 balls. Reece Topley was the next man in, who joined hands with Willey at the crease.

It was Bumrah, who struck again and dismissed Topley to restrict England's batting run at 110, which is also their lowest total in an ODI match. India now need a total of 111 runs to win in 50 overs.

Brief scores: England 110 (Jos Buttler 30, David Willey 21*; Jasprit Bumrah 6/19) vs India.