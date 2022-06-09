New Delhi: One day before the first match of T20I between India and South Africa, the team India captain KL Rahul was ruled out due to injury. Wishing new captain Rishabh Pant all the luck, KL Rahul revealed that he is gutted and it is hard to accept. He also said that he was looking forward to guiding India for the first time at home.

Star batter of India took to Twitter to wish the team good luck. He wrote, "Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines. Heartfelt thanks to all for your support. Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series. See you soon."

Apart from Rahul, spinner Kuldeep Yadav also has been ruled out of the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home due to injury. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa.

As per a statement from BCCI, Rahul will miss out due to a right groin injury while Yadav will miss out on the series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening. India is set to take on South Africa in the first T20I match of the five-match home series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Team India are chasing history during the bilateral series - should they win the opening match, they will achieve an all-time record of winning 13 consecutive T20Is. The team is also preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup later in Australia this year. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested from the series. After delivering great performances in IPL 2022, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik got their maiden Team India call-up for the series.

