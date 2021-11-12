Indore: After his exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL), swashbuckling batsman Venkatesh Iyer is all geared for the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand.

In an exclusive interview with Etv Bharat, Venkatesh takes us through his journey, his training and his planning for the bilateral series.

Watch: Venkatesh Iyer opens up on his journey with Etv Bharat

Excerpts:

Q. You have seen a lot of ups and downs in cricket...

A. Everyone who plays cricket struggles whether that player is playing for the country or his club. I have also gone through the same drill and struggle never ends. My hardwork will never get over until my career is over. Yes, I feel proud that I am going to play for the Indian team.

Q. Take us through the process...

A. It's just the same that every domestic player does -- visiting the club to bat and bowl in the morning and evening, working on fielding and especially taking care of the body because cricket demands a lot from your body and hence, physical training is necessary. I have done the same, have taken a lot of care of my body and I hope I continue to do this in the future.

Q. What's your focus right now?

A. I don't have any planning as such but whatever the chances that I get, I would like to make the most of it and give my best. I will try and win matches for my country because playing for India is the highest honour anyone can get.

Q. What improvement are you focussing on at the moment?

A. Improvement is constant and it's underway all the time. You can never be sure that you have perfected your game. I am looking forward to playing more games and with the experience I get, I hope to improve my game.

Q. What was your field of study and what was your plan?

A. I have studied Chartered Accountant (CA) but by that time I had made my Ranji Trophy debut and I wasn't able to concentrate on it much. But then I completed my MBA. I am from a South Indian family, so there was an equal focus on studies. I never felt that studies were secondary. There was an equal focus on sports and studies.

Click on the video to watch the full interview...

By Sidharth Machiwal