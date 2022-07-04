Hyderabad: The rescheduled 5th Test is underway at Edgbaston, Birmingham, and England are off to a brilliant start at 107-1 on Day 4 with openers Alex Lees (56) and Zak Crawley (46) setting up the match for an exciting contest. As the anxious Indian fans sit tight with the hosts on the driving seat at the moment despite England's first innings failure and a mountain to climb while chasing 378 runs to win, winds favouring the three lions can shift any time if history is anything to go by.

A similar trajectory followed in September 2021 when England were chasing 368 against India. India had scored 191 runs in the first innings but came back strongly in the second on the back of Rohit Sharma's century that saw the team scoring a mammoth 466 runs.

On the other hand, England had scored 290 runs in the first innings and were staring at a target in excess of 300 after India came up with brilliance in the second. England looked at ease in the second innings with Rory Joseph Burns (50) and Haseeb Hameed (63) sharing a massive opening stand where they were at 100/0.

The match is significant as England seem to have followed a similar trail where the openers have shared a century partnership. However, Indian fans may get some respite as England was dismissed for 210 runs and India registered a fabulous 157-run victory over England.

As they say, nothing is certain in cricket except its uncertainty!