Mumbai: Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday unveiled the first look of him as Atharva from his upcoming graphic novel titled 'Atharva: The Origin'. Dhoni shared the first look teaser of his upcoming mythological sci-fi web series on his Facebook handle.

"Happy to announce my new Avatar.....Atharva....," he captioned the post. The preview features Dhoni in an animated avatar on a battlefield. The former cricketer's character could be seen fighting against an army of demons.

Touted to be a "new age graphic novel", 'Atharva: The Origin' is an adaptation of debutant author Ramesh Thamilmani's unpublished book of the same name. The upcoming series is backed by Dhoni Entertainment, the media company that was founded by Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni in 2019.

