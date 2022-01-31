Hyderabad (Telangana): Television actor Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday night. After the grand finale, Tejasswi returned home to a grand welcome by her parents. Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan Kundrra who finished third in the show also accompanied her as they returned home after spending 120 days in the Bigg Boss house.

On Sunday night, Tejasswi was in for a surprise when her parents welcomed her home with a jungle-themed decor inspired by Bigg Boss 15's theme this season. The actor also shared pictures and videos from the celebration which was also attended by beau Karan.

Prakash, known for starring on Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with Rs 40 Lakh cash prize. The winner was announced by the show's host, superstar Salman Khan. Prakash entered the show as a title favourite, courtesy her popularity as a TV star.

The 28-year-old actor was known for displaying her competitive and fierce side. During the course of the show, Prakash fell in love with Kundra and the couple became a fan favourite. The duo also got a nod of approval from their respective families while they were in the show.

Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner up, while Shamita Shetty finished fourth and choreographer Nishant Bhat opted out of the finale race and took home Rs 10 Lakh, finishing on the fifth spot.