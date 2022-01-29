Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is known. The actor has a very strong connection with the show personally and professionally. Hence when she met show's host Salman Khan, tears rolled down her cheeks and the superstar also got emotional on the stage.

In a viral clip from the finale episode, Salman is seen welcoming Shehnaaz on the show. As she enters the stage, Shehnaaz shares a warm hug with Salman and apparently, a gush of memories runs through her mind leaving her emotional. Salman and Shehnaaz are seen sharing a prolonged hug as she finds herself incapable of fighting back tears. Salman too gets emotional on meeting Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz will be seen paying tribute to late Sihdanth Shukla with whom she reportedly fell in love during their stint in the Bigg Boss 13. The actor will be seen performing on Tu Yaheen Hai, a song which she dedicated to her rumoured beau after his untimely demise last September.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth's chemistry was the highlight of the Bigg Boss 13 season. The two developed a liking for each other while being on the show and unlike most Bogg Boss love stories, their bond only got stronger after the show got over.