Hyderabad (Telangana): As the Weekend ka Vaar episode of the ongoing show Bigg Boss 15 aired, the housemates will be seen getting into arguments which is a routine in the house. But what will be one of the highlights of the episode which will be airing tonight is an argument between Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal who are among the strongest contestants in the house.

In today's episode, there will be a nomination special segment. In the episode, VIPs special will be given powers to save someone from the housemates. The revelation will lead to an argument between Pratik and Shamita.

In a video, Pratik is seen saying that Shamita should be nominated as she has always favoured her friend. She in her response says that she has always played the game from her heart. Pratik also elaborates on how Shamita expects people to support her even when she is wrong and according to him that's not fair.

During the tussle, Shamita also points out Pratik's "pattern" with girls. Her remarks did not go down well with Pratik who gets furious and says, "Shame on you, Shamita."

The show's host Salman Khan has underlined several times, season 15 of Bigg Boss is all about relationships. In the house, equations change in minutes and bonds are made on the basis of give and take. Hence it would be interesting for fans of the show to witness what the upcoming episode holds for them aside Pratik-Shamita fight.