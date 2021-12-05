Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re. Continuing the promotional spree, the actor will be seen promoting the film on Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sara will be seen jazzing up the house with games and challenges that she will bring along.

In the episode which will be airing tonight, Sara will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 15 house as a guest. In the promo of the show, Sara is seen greeting her fans and housemates with her signature "Namaste Darshako" style. The actor will also pit contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Rakhi Sawant against each other for a Lavani dance face-off.

READ | Bigg Boss 15: 'Now we will rule', non-VIPs take VIPs head on

Sara will also be seen dancing with Salman on her song Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re. The guest and the host will also be seen indulging in some shayari banter in the weekend special episode. Her visit to the Bigg Boss 15 house won't be all fun and no fight as the game that she will be playing with the contestants will bring the housemates' feelings towards one another to the fore.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15, which has been seeing a flurry of wild card entries and special guests to shore up its reportedly sagging viewership, is most likely to see the arrival of Shernaaz Gill, a Bigg Boss 13 contestant and reported girlfriend of the late Sidharth Shukla.