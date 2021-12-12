Hyderabad (Telangana): In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, host Salman Khan will be seen schooling Karan Kundraa for mistreating his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash in the house. The superstar also warned Tejasswi that the romance between her and Karan will fizzle out in a month after they come out of the show.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, Salman is seen slamming Karan for his insecure behaviour towards Tejasswi. He asks Karan if he is okay with the way Umar Riaz speaks to Tejasswi. Salman bombarded Karan with allegations such as not taking a stand for Tejasswi, being disrespectful and insecure about the relationship. Salman also warned Tejasswi that her romance with Karan will not survive a month once they are out of the show.

Khan also schooled Rajiv Adatia for his behaviour with Shamita Shetty. He also tells Rajiv that changing loyalty is not according to his convenience is not good and he should stand by his sister who has always been there for him in the show.

Umar is also among the housemates who gets an earful from the host in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In the promo, Salman is seen asking Umar to mind his behaviour and earn goodwill on the show.