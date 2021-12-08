Hyderabad (Telangana): With the commencement of Ticket To Finale task, the contestants are seemingly under pressure in the Bigg Boss 15 house. In a race to grab the opportunity to be the first finalist of Bigg Boss 15, contestants Karan Kundraa and Tejasswi Prakash, who are a couple in the house, are finding it hard to stay on the same page.

As the last episode showcased contestants engaging in the Ticket To Finale task inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, the non-VIPs have an opportunity to win the prize money and the Sanchalaks are the VIPs themselves.

Contestants are fighting against one another to not miss the chance to secure their place in the list of finalists. Tasks, strategies, twists, turns and constantly changing equations in the house are apparently taking a toll on Karan and Tejasswi's relationship.

In the latest promo of the show, Karan and Tejasswi are seen having a tiff where he is heard saying "it's not working out" and they are "very weak when it comes to a relationship." To which Tejasswi counters, "You proved it."

Karan and Tejasswi developed feelings for each other in the house. While she was not ready to mingle with anyone in the house, Karan apparently floored by Tejasswi's demeanour and sense of humuor was seen wooing her and winning her heart in the show. While fans of both the actors are rooting for #TejRan, the couple is seemingly going to have tough times ahead to prove their bond as the game is getting complicated with each passing day.