Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty's popularity got a new lease of life after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. The shows got her fame and love, however, it left scars on her mental wellbeing for which she is seeking therapy.

In a recent interview, Shamita has opened up about the aftereffects of Bigg Boss show. The 43-year-old actor has said that the show is taxing and to get rid of the negativity out of her system she is seeking help. "I wouldn’t say I am 100% back to my life out here. You know what I mean? Thoda time lag raha hai (It’s taking some time). And I didn’t realise this. Jab bohot saare log mere aas paas hua karte the (When I was around a lot of people), I would feel very strange and unfortunately for me, my birthday was in a few days, so I had to see a lot of people but I wanted to run away," she said.

When asked whether she and Raqesh Bapat are ready to take their relationship to the next level, Shetty said, they are taking it slow as she has just come out of the show and they both need to know each other really well before they talk marriage.

READ | Raqesh Bapat is 'proud of' ladylove Shamita Shetty, says 'you won everyone's heart'

When asked whether Raqesh has proposed marriage to her, Shamita said: "No! Woh paagal hai? Iss stage pe koi bhi mereko aise bolega, please, main bhaag jaungi. Aur agar main usko bolungi, woh bhaag jayega (He’s not crazy. At this stage, if anyone says that to me, I will run away. And even if I tell him this, he will run away). It’s too soon for all this," said the actor.

Shamita said that she is aware of how much their fans love them to be together but they need to take time before they decide to spend rest of their lives together. Shamita said, "Yes, we have some really sweet fans who love seeing us together. There’s a beautiful hashtag that is formed - our cute little love story gave birth to ‘ShaRa’. They are such passionate fans that they want to see this work, they want to see us together, they really live our happy moments. I just think that is so beautiful. Raqesh and I really like each other, so we want to take our time with this. We are not teenagers to rush into things. Time lagta hai (It takes time)."

For unversed, Shamita and Raqesh grew close during their stint in Bigg Boss OTT. The two gave a sensational performance during Bigg Boss 15 finale. Their crackling chemistry was beyond beautiful and the two looked head over heels in love with each other.