Hyderabad (Telangana): After launching the new action-packed poster of Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the makers of RRR released an impressive trailer of RRR. Giving a glimpse of what can be expected from the film, the makers unleashed a power-packed trailer of the highly anticipated film by Baabubali director SS Rajamouli.

The RRR trailer unveiled by the makers on Thursday is being lauded by fans, as they amplify the existing hype around the pan-India project. Going by RRR trailer, it seems that SS Rajamouli is aiming to recreate Baahubali magic with the upcoming film.

The makers, who are leaving no stone unturned to promote this pan-Indian movie, have seemingly succeeded in creating anticipation further for the audience wanting more with the release of RRR trailer.

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. Though the duo do not belong to the same time period, Rajamouli has conveyed that he tried to take the cinematic liberty to create a beautiful, soul-stirring story around the two.

Ajay Devgn will be seen playing role of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Guru. Alia Bhatt is paired with Ram Charan, while British actor Olivia Morris plays Jr NTR's love interest. Shriya Saran also plays a significant role in the film.

RRR is all set to hit the screens across the world, on January 7.