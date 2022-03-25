Hyderabad: Jr. NTR, who essays the role of Akhtar alias Bheem in SS Rajamouli's latest sensational movie 'RRR', has thanked his fans for their unwavering love all through. As the fictional drama 'RRR' hit the screens on Friday, the 'Aadhi' actor, who took to his social media website, expressed his gratefulness.

Being on the receiving end of unprecedented fandom, NTR seems to be overwhelmed. He tweeted, "Thank You, each and every one, for your unwavering love. Your love, admiration and support is what keeps me going...Enjoy the visual spectacle that is #RRRMovie."

'RRR' is touted to be NTR Jr's first pan-India movie, which is now being called a historic blockbuster. His fans, who had to wait for more than 3 years to watch him on the screen, were seen raining white streamers at NTR Jr's first appearance in the film. NTR's introduction scene that shows him locking horns with a tiger inspired an uproarious hysteria among fans.

With regard to the same, famous actor Chiranjeevi, who is impressed with 'RRR', on Friday called it Rajamouli's masterpiece. Chiranjeevi, who seems to have watched the movie 'RRR', showered praises on the team. The 'Acharya' actor, who took to his social media handles on Friday, praised SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, NTR, and others for delivering a mind-blowing movie like 'RRR'.

Chiranjeevi's tweet reads, "RRR is the Master Storyteller's Master Piece !! A Glowing & Mind-blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli 's Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!! @RRRmovie", as he tags Ram Charan, NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and others.

The movie stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. Alia Bhatt has played an important role, while Olivia Morris appears in an equally important female lead role. Directed by Rajamouli, 'RRR' is a fictional fragmentation of two unsung heroes from Indian history.

IANS