Hyderabad: The release date of the RRR movie, which kept getting postponed due to COVID-19, is finally here! The much-awaited movie starring NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles is being released on March 25.

The movie team took to Twitter to share this surprising news with happy fans.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the RRR movie revolves around Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s. Ajay Devgan, Alia Bhat, Olivia Morris, and Shriya are some of the main stars in the movie.