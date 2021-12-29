Mumbai (Maharashtra): As Anshula Kapoor turned a year older on Wednesday, her family members including Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor poured in adorable messages on social media.

Khushi took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback boomerang video with the Anshula and wrote, "Happy birthday to my other half."

Khushi Kapoor wishes Anshula Kapoor on her birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun posted a clip in which he can be seen dancing along with his sister on Badshah's hit track Jugnu. Further, he penned, "Remain kind, be the best version of yourself every day, Stay happy, always smile and remember Mom and I got your back no matter what... Happy Birthday @anshulakapoor May you get all that you want and deserve this year love you."

Boney Kapoor posted a picture on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen giving a peck on his daughter's cheek. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday my wonder child, my pretty baby my genius bachha."

READ | Anshula finds 'love note' in shower from 'mad hatters' Janhvi and Khushi

Janhvi Kapoor posted a collage of her pictures with the birthday girl on her Instagram Story and penned a beautiful birthday note.

"Our grounding force, our anchor, voice of reason and strength and our home. You make the rest of us feel so loved no matter what and I'm blessed to call you my sister. Love you loads. Happy Birthday!!! I hope you have more and more reason to keep smiling brighter every day. You deserve the best," she wrote.

Janhvi Kapoor wishes Anshula Kapoor on her birthday

Boney Kapoor is a doting father to Arjun and Anshula, who are his children with his late wife and producer Mona Shourie. Boney married his late wife and actor Sridevi in 1996 and they were blessed with daughters - Janhvi and Khushi.