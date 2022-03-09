Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The ashes of the legendary singer Bharat Ratna, Lata Mangeshkar were immersed in the Ganga River by her family members here. She had breathed her last at a hospital in Mumbai on February 6.

Lata Mangeshkar's sister Usha Mangeshkar along with other family members reached Varanasi with the urn containing the ashes. They took a boat at Khidkiya Ghat from where they went to Ahilyabai Ghat. After performing the Vedic rituals under the guidance of the priest Shrikant Pathak at the ghat, the ashes were immersed in the midstream of Ganga.

Earlier, Lata Mangeshkar's family members visited Nashik and immersed her ashes in the sacred Pavitra Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari River. Lata’s family reportedly kept her ashes in three pots as per tradition.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at the age of 92. She died due to post COVID-19 complications. She was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai.