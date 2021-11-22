Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a handful of offers in her kitty right now. With her mythological epic drama Shaakunthalam in the post-production phase, Samantha has two bilingual movies in the pipeline. However, the buzz around her Bollywood debut is getting momentum ever since she floored the audience with her performance in The Family Man 2.

Speculation about Samantha foraying into Hindi filmdom went rife after the reports of her buying a house in Mumbai cropped up. The actor, however, had said that she needs to take a break as she hasn't taken one ever since she began her career in films. But after Char Dham Yatra and a few foreign trips with friends, Samantha is ready to bounce back.

OTT (Over The Top) platforms are blurring the lines between regional, national and international cinema. Consequently, the talent crossover is on a surge. While Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be seen SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi will be seen wooing Hindi audience with filmmaker duo Raj and DK's upcoming web show featuring Shahid Kapoor.

Raj and DK are also the men behind Samantha's digital debut The Family Man 2 which helped her to generate a new set of fans in Hindi-speaking states. After her digital debut, fans are eagerly waiting for her Bollywood debut. Samantha's fans have a reason to rejoice as the actor is ready to spread her wings and try her luck in Hindi cinema. But on one condition.

When asked whether she will accept offers coming her way from Bollywood, Samantha in a recent interview said, "Why not, if the right script comes, I will definitely be interested. But for me language is not the most important aspect, the decision to choose a script is completely instinctive."

The actor further revealed the process that she follows for selecting a script. The actor asks these questions before she greenlights a project.

"Does the script have its heart in the right place? Will I fit into it? Will I be able to do justice to it? These are the questions I ask myself before signing any new project. That’s the most important thing for me."

Meanwhile, Samantha's look from Vignesh Shivan's upcoming Tamil entertainer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal recently got released. The actor plays a character called Khatija in the film which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles.