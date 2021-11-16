Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma recently took social media by storm with pictures from her latest photoshoot. The actor has now treated her fans with poolside pictures which have not only floored her fans but her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

Taking to Instagram, where she is followed by more than 54 million fans, Anushka dropped a set of two pictures. The actor let her stunning pictures do the talking and captioned it with only a green leaf emoticon. In the pictures, Anushka is seen donning a neon green monokini as she chills in the pool.

Reacting to her pictures, hubby Virat dropped heart-eyed and red heart emojis. Anushka's latest pictures have also garnered love from her brother Karnesh Sharma and over a million fans.

Meanwhile, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul. The actor will also be launching late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil with her upcoming production Qala for Netflix.

On the acting front, Anushka has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's Kaneda, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.