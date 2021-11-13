Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor-producer and mother of one, Anushka Sharma has opened up about how her body has changed after having a baby. Anushka has spoken about the importance of not putting unnecessary pressure to lose the baby weight and said she is more comfortable in her skin today than she was before.

Anushka has graced the cover page of a women's fashion and celebrity gossip magazine. In her interview with the magazine, Sharma, 33, has opened up about her inhibitions and worries regarding changes in her body after having a baby.

Anushka in her magazine interview admitted that she was "worried" whether she will end up "hating" her body after having a baby. The actor said despite she is someone who is "fairly self-aware" she was afraid because of the "pressure that's thrust upon women to look a certain way, even before they become mothers before they get pregnant, and definitely after they've had a baby."

Anushka also said that body confidence is nothing but a state of mind and it has "nothing to do with how you look." The actor further added, "My body's not as it used to be; it's not as toned as it was. And I'm working towards it because I like to be fit. Having said that, I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that perfect body."

READ | Anushka Sharma celebrates Vamika's 6-month birthday, shares pictures

The actor who is also busy producing groundbreaking content with her brother Karnesh Sharma said that she has stopped "obsessively scrutinising" the way she looks.

Anushka said, "I don't do that anymore. I click a picture and I post it without obsessively scrutinising how I look. You have to be accepting of the body that's done something so profound and miraculous for you. I'd never want my daughter to grow up with that sense of lacking that we're always made to feel as women. Ultimately, it's all about perspective. The girl who has the 'perfect' body can still not feel great while the girl who doesn't have a body that aligns with societal beauty standards can still, be immensely confident."

Anushka and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first born – a daughter, whom they lovingly named Vamika on January 11.

On the film front, the actor has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's Kaneda, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka was last seen in the film Zero in 2018. She produced the web series Paatal Lok and the film Bulbbul for OTT last year.