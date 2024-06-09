Uganda register lowest-ever team total, West Indies record 2nd highest-ever win in terms of runs in T20 WC history

Guyana (West Indies): Uganda's cricket team recorded the lowest-ever total of 39 runs in T20 World Cup history while West Indies, who achieved the second-highest victory margin in terms of runs in the same match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday.

Uganda has now equalled the Netherlands' unwanted record of posting the lowest team total in the history of T20 World Cups. Uganda struggled to handle the opposition, and ten of their batters couldn't reach double digits. The highest scorer for the side was 13 runs made by number nine batter Juma Miyagi. The Dutch team held the record after the formidable Sri Lankan side bowled them out for 39 in the 2014 World Cup.

Earlier in the match, the two-time champions used their familiarity with the home conditions and got important contributions from their batters, particularly Johnson Charles (44) and Andre Russell (30 not out), to make an impressive total of 173 for five. Right-arm leg-spinner Brian Masaba was the most successful Ugandan bowler, taking two wickets for 31 runs. This victory marked West Indies' second consecutive win in the tournament.

In the second innings, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein got off to an impressive start by taking five wickets in the first seven overs. The left-arm spinner bowled with precision and aggression, taking all five dismissals through bowled or LBW. The other Windies bowlers also capitalized on the available movement. Alzaari Josephy claimed two wickets while Andre Russell, Gudakesh Motie, and Romario Shepherd shared a wicket each as Rovman Powell-led side secured a thumping 134-run victory over Uganda.

This is Hosein's (11/5) best and the second best bowling figures for by any Windies bowler in T20Is. Notably, this is also the sixth best spell of the T20 World Cup history. Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy holds the record of best bowling figures for the Caribbean's with six wicket haul against India in 2022.

This victory marks the biggest win for the hosts in all T20Is, surpassing the 84-run triumph against Pakistan in Mirpur during the 2014 World Cup. Currently, Sri Lanka holds the record for the biggest-ever T20I World Cup win with a 172-run victory over Kenya in the 2014 World Cup.