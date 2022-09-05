London: Liz Truss has been elected the new British prime minister thus ending the six-week-long gruelling campaign for the governing Conservative Party to elect a new leader to succeed ousted Boris Johnson. Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were competing against each other. The winner was announced on Monday by Sir Graham Brady -- chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs and returning officer of the leadership election.

Truss has become the UK's third female prime minister following Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher.