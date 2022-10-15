Washington: Pakistan may be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world," disclosed United States President Joe Biden. He made these remarks while addressing a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception on Thursday. A transcript of the address, published on the White House’s website, quoted Biden as saying, “… And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.” The US president’s remarks were made in the context of the changing geopolitical situation globally.

The remarks on Pakistan were made while Biden was talking about US foreign policy with regard to China and Russia. Biden concluded by saying he considered Pakistan to be the most dangerous country in the world. Biden's remarks could be seen as a setback to the Shehbaz Sharif government's bid to improve ties with the US. "So, folks, there's a lot going on. But there are also enormous opportunities for the United States to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century," the US president said.

These comments come two days after the release of the US' National Security Strategy. The 48-page document makes no reference to Pakistan. On Wednesday, the Biden administration released the Congress-mandated key policy document, underlining the threat posed to the US by both China and Russia.

The National Security Strategy states that China and Russia, which earlier this year announced a "no-limits partnership" are increasingly aligned with each other but the challenges they pose are distinct. "We will prioritise maintaining an enduring competitive edge over the PRC while constraining a still profoundly dangerous Russia," it adds.

The policy document contends that competition with China is most pronounced in the Indo-Pacific, but it is also increasingly global. The US Security Strategy highlighted that the next 10 years will be a decisive decade of competition with China. On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the document says Moscow's "imperialist foreign policy" culminated "in a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in an attempt to topple its government and bring it under Russian control.