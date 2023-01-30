New Delhi : Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the govt has increased petrol and diesel price by Rs 35. The latest price hike came amid the recent devaluation of the rupee against the dollar. The prices of Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene oil are 249.80, 262.80, 189.83 rupee respectively.

Dar said that speculation on social media was one of the reasons that the govt had increased prices. Meanwhile, OGRA (Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority) had requested PM Shehbaz Sharif to implement the new rates on an immediate basis. (ANI)