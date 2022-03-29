Islamabad: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday embarked on a visit to China to attend a meeting on Afghanistan. The third meeting of Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan is being held from March 29 to 31, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

Besides attending the Neighbouring Countries Ministerial meeting, the Foreign Minister will interact with counterparts from participating countries, said the FO. Pakistan had initiated the Neighbouring Countries format in September 2021 with a view to evolving a regional approach to the situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan hosted the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries on September 8, 2021.

The FO said Pakistan fully supports a regional approach to Afghanistan for promoting durable peace and stability in the region. Pakistan will continue to support the international community's efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan, said the FO. Qureshi has been invited by State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

PTI